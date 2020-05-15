SmileDirectClub’s (SDC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Also, insider Kay Oswald sold 10,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 366.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 27.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 22.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

