PDS Biotechnology’s (PDSB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.45 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of PDSB opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 604.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32,950 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

