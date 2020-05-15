NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVDA. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

NVDA opened at $321.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $190.91 billion, a PE ratio of 71.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $326.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

