Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $195.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nice from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nice to $182.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.64.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $170.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75. Nice has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $183.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nice in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Nice by 237.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nice in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Nice by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nice by 149.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

