Cfra Upgrades Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) to “Hold”

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was upgraded by Cfra to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NCLH. Morgan Stanley lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $10.76 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,984,000 after acquiring an additional 45,798 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

