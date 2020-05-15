Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $60.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NCLH opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

