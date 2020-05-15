Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s current price.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $45.73 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $555,135 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

