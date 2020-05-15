Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 175.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOTS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Motus GI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.45.

Shares of MOTS opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 21,575.70% and a negative return on equity of 146.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.90% of Motus GI worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

