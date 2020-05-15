Iovance Biotherapeutics’ (IOVA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.53.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

