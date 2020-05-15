Harpoon Therapeutics’ (HARP) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 98.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HARP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of HARP opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $340.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $21.47.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.11). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 681.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Natalie Sacks sold 4,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $54,945.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at $606,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,179 shares of company stock worth $277,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 75.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 346,635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 828.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 130,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,721 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,337,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

