GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of GSI Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

GSI Technology stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.03. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.54 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%.

In related news, VP Bor-Tay Wu sold 29,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $242,983.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 912,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,391,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Yau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $604,800 in the last ninety days. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in GSI Technology by 12.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 24.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

