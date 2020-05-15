B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 94.29% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.
GAIA stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $165.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.83. Gaia has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 28,304 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.
Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.