B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 94.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Gaia alerts:

GAIA stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $165.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.83. Gaia has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Gaia had a negative return on equity of 21.44% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 million. Research analysts predict that Gaia will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 28,304 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.