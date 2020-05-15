Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Denny’s stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $563.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 66,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

