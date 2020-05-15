Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $32.79 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $6,776,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

