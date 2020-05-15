Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Now Covered by Clarus Securities

Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities began coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Clarus Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 139.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.70 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, April 5th.

Shares of QUISF stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud assessment, migration and implementation, and activation services; cloud solutions services; and managed services, such as system administration and operations, and monitoring, as well as application maintenance, configurations, and upgrading.

