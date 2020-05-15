Helgeland Sparebank (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Kepler Capital Markets

May 15th, 2020

Helgeland Sparebank (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS HGDPF opened at $9.00 on Friday.

Helgeland Sparebank Company Profile

Helgeland Sparebank provides various banking and financial services in Norway. The company operates in two segments, The Retail Market and The Corporate Market. It offers savings, allocation, and investment and insurance products, as well as leasing and collateral services. The company also rents real estate properties.

