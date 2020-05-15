Helgeland Sparebank (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Kepler Capital Markets

Helgeland Sparebank (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS HGDPF opened at $9.00 on Friday.

Get Helgeland Sparebank alerts:

Helgeland Sparebank Company Profile

Helgeland Sparebank provides various banking and financial services in Norway. The company operates in two segments, The Retail Market and The Corporate Market. It offers savings, allocation, and investment and insurance products, as well as leasing and collateral services. The company also rents real estate properties.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Helgeland Sparebank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helgeland Sparebank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.