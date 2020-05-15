Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.
Shares of COLD opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $40.42.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.
AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
