Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Shares of COLD opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $40.42.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $484.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

