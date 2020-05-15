Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 105.48% from the company’s current price.

CDTX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cidara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $131.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 102,271 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 195,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 36,472 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 575,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 105,172 shares during the period. 40.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

