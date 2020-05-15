Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Buy Rating for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

NYSE:DECK opened at $139.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $203.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 126.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

