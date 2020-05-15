Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $700.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $711.64.

CSGP opened at $647.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $605.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $621.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 78.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.12. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $496.11 and a 52 week high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,695,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,652,000 after acquiring an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,191,000 after acquiring an additional 41,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 782,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,730,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after buying an additional 224,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 11,720.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,285,000 after buying an additional 539,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

