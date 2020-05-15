Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Buy Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADRNY. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

Get Koninklijke Ahold alerts:

Shares of ADRNY opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. Koninklijke Ahold has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 billion. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.