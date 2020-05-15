DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s (DPSGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Warburg Research

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DPSGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

DEUTSCHE POST A/S stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.21. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.78 billion during the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 4.14%. Research analysts anticipate that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.