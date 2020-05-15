Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX)

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SKX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Skechers USA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

SKX opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93. Skechers USA has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,714,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $982,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,519,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock worth $2,684,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 1st quarter worth $2,469,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,436,000 after buying an additional 43,259 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 12,326 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Analyst Recommendations for Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX)

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sirius XM Rating Reiterated by Pivotal Research
Sirius XM Rating Reiterated by Pivotal Research
SmileDirectClub’s Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group
SmileDirectClub’s Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group
PDS Biotechnology’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial
PDS Biotechnology’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial
NVIDIA Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer
NVIDIA Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer
Nice Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities
Nice Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities
Cfra Upgrades Norwegian Cruise Line to “Hold”
Cfra Upgrades Norwegian Cruise Line to “Hold”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report