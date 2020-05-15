Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SKX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Skechers USA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

SKX opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93. Skechers USA has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,714,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $982,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,519,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock worth $2,684,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 1st quarter worth $2,469,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,436,000 after buying an additional 43,259 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 12,326 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

