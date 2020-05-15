TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TGNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $684.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.