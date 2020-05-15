argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $163.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARGX. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of argenx from $164.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.21.

Get argenx alerts:

ARGX opened at $148.36 on Thursday. argenx has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.15). On average, analysts forecast that argenx will post -8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. FMR LLC boosted its position in argenx by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,244,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,337,000 after purchasing an additional 461,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in argenx by 117.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 688,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,701,000 after purchasing an additional 372,436 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in argenx by 67.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 336,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,265,000 after purchasing an additional 135,008 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $21,366,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in argenx by 47.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 406,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,577,000 after purchasing an additional 131,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.