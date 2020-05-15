Nike (NYSE:NKE) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.87% from the company’s previous close.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $86.55 on Friday. Nike has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 19,144.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,567,000 after buying an additional 5,862,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Nike by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after buying an additional 4,159,675 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth $191,903,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nike by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after buying an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

