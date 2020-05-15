Bank of America Reaffirms Hold Rating for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CSCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of CSCO opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

