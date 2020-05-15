Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARVN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Arvinas stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 171.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 40,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $1,498,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,483.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,745 shares of company stock worth $2,389,689. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 88.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

