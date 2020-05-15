Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.16.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 38,941.82% and a negative return on equity of 46.84%. Analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 613.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,689,000 after buying an additional 6,904,314 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16,429.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,880 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $23,446,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $15,653,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $14,493,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

