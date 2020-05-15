Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Upgraded to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 57.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EMRAF. BMO Capital Markets raised Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Emera from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emera from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Emera to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.83.

EMRAF opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27. Emera has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

