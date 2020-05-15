bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($3.16) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.16) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($4.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($9.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($12.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.99) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLUE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $92.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on bluebird bio from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.12.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $54.06 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $143.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

In other news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,755,000 after acquiring an additional 130,765 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 132,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 57,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

