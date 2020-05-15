bluebird bio Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($3.30) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for bluebird bio in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.30) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($4.18). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($13.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.57) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.80) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.99) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $92.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

Shares of BLUE opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $143.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,266,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,178,000 after acquiring an additional 67,060 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,751,000 after buying an additional 996,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,462,000 after buying an additional 145,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,869,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 970,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,118,000 after buying an additional 357,500 shares during the period.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

