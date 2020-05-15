Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Get Hawkins alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HWKN. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $32.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $388.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at $2,413,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 28,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 498.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawkins (HWKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.