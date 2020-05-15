Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Raymond James dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.58.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 155.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,071.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.