Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Shares of CRBP opened at $6.51 on Thursday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $471.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 227.79% and a negative net margin of 197.69%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 360,244 shares during the period. Knoll Capital Management LP grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP now owns 5,045,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $6,413,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 34,951 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 210,632 shares during the period. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Barbara White purchased 15,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $59,614.92. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.