Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €9.20 by Independent Research

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €9.20 ($10.70) price target by stock analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.18 ($14.16).

Shares of PSM stock opened at €10.26 ($11.93) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €8.02 and its 200 day moving average is €11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.49. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52-week low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a 52-week high of €15.95 ($18.54). The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

