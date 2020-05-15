Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €85.00 ($98.84) target price from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RHM. Warburg Research set a €74.50 ($86.63) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bankhaus Lampe set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €81.29 ($94.53).

ETR RHM opened at €60.42 ($70.26) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €87.16. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €43.23 ($50.27) and a 52 week high of €118.60 ($137.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.77.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

