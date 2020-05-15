Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €75.00 by Deutsche Bank

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €75.00 ($87.21) price target by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAX. HSBC set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.10 ($73.37) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €67.71 ($78.73).

ETR SAX opened at €55.60 ($64.65) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.71, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €37.00 ($43.02) and a 1-year high of €78.65 ($91.45).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

