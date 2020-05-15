Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €69.00 by Morgan Stanley

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €69.00 ($80.23) target price by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.10 ($73.37) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €67.71 ($78.73).

SAX stock opened at €55.60 ($64.65) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 45.57. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €37.00 ($43.02) and a 1-year high of €78.65 ($91.45). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.28.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

