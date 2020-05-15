United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €32.00 ($37.21) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.90 ($33.60) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.36 ($42.28).

ETR:UTDI opened at €34.60 ($40.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27. United Internet has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 52-week high of €36.73 ($42.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €29.25 and a 200 day moving average of €29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

