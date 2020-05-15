Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €113.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective from analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 102.33% from the company’s previous close.

SIX2 has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sixt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €87.86 ($102.16).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €55.85 ($64.94) on Wednesday. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €33.30 ($38.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.00 ($116.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 11.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €78.12.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

