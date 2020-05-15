United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by Oddo Bhf in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €47.20 ($54.88) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.90 ($33.60) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.36 ($42.28).

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €34.60 ($40.23) on Wednesday. United Internet has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a twelve month high of €36.73 ($42.71). The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of €29.25 and a 200-day moving average of €29.31.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

