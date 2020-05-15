United Internet’s (UTDI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

United Internet (ETR:UTDI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UTDI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.90 ($33.60) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €47.20 ($54.88) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.36 ($42.28).

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €34.60 ($40.23) on Wednesday. United Internet has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a twelve month high of €36.73 ($42.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.31.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

