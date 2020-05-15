Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €11.00 ($12.79) target price from Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SZG. Independent Research set a €11.90 ($13.84) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.37 ($16.71).

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €9.06 ($10.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $503.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €7.77 ($9.04) and a 1 year high of €29.17 ($33.92). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.36.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

