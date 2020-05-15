SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) Given a €4.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) has been given a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 9.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €6.90 ($8.02) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.10 ($8.26) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €4.70 ($5.47) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.27 ($7.29).

Get SAF-HOLLAND alerts:

Shares of SFQ opened at €4.98 ($5.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35. SAF-HOLLAND has a fifty-two week low of €3.17 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of €11.08 ($12.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is €4.29 and its 200-day moving average is €6.01.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-HOLLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-HOLLAND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.