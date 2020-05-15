JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €9.50 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SZG. Independent Research set a €11.90 ($13.84) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.37 ($16.71).

Shares of SZG stock opened at €9.06 ($10.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $503.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €11.53 and a 200-day moving average of €15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €7.77 ($9.04) and a 1-year high of €29.17 ($33.92).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

