Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €80.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €80.00 ($93.02) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.24% from the company’s previous close.

SIX2 has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €87.86 ($102.16).

SIX2 opened at €55.85 ($64.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €56.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €78.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.93. Sixt has a 12 month low of €33.30 ($38.72) and a 12 month high of €100.00 ($116.28).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

