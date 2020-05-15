United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €47.20 by Warburg Research

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €47.20 ($54.88) price objective from analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Internet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.36 ($42.28).

UTDI stock opened at €34.60 ($40.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. United Internet has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 52 week high of €36.73 ($42.71).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

