Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €173.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €173.00 ($201.16) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.60% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €167.28 ($194.51).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €116.42 ($135.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €118.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €154.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

