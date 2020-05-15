Warburg Research Analysts Give SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) a €6.90 Price Target

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) has been assigned a €6.90 ($8.02) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.55% from the company’s current price.

SFQ has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €4.70 ($5.47) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($8.95) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.10 ($8.26) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAF-HOLLAND has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.27 ($7.29).

Get SAF-HOLLAND alerts:

Shares of ETR:SFQ opened at €4.98 ($5.79) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.01. The firm has a market cap of $226.06 million and a P/E ratio of 26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. SAF-HOLLAND has a 52-week low of €3.17 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of €11.08 ($12.88).

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-HOLLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-HOLLAND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.